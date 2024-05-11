According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the speculative net positions for Silver in the United States have experienced a slight decrease. The previous indicator, which stood at 54.5K, has dropped to 53.7K in the most recent update as of 10 May 2024.This subtle shift in speculative net positions could indicate a possible shift in sentiment or trading activity among market participants regarding Silver. Investors and traders often closely monitor such data to assess market trends and potential price movements.As global economic conditions continue to fluctuate, the precious metals market, including Silver, remains an area of interest for many investors seeking to diversify their portfolios or hedge against market volatility. The coming days will be crucial to observe whether this trend in speculative net positions is sustained or reversed.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com