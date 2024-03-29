The latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a decrease in silver speculative net positions to 50.8K. This marks a decline from the previous indicator of 52.4K. The most recent update on this critical metric was provided on 29th March 2024.Silver speculative net positions are closely monitored by investors and analysts as they provide insights into market sentiment and potential price movements. The decrease in net positions suggests a shift in market expectations regarding silver prices. Investors are advised to stay informed about such fundamental data to make well-informed decisions in the volatile precious metals market. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, watching these indicators becomes more crucial than ever for market participants to navigate effectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com