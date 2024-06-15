The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has released its latest data on speculative net positions in silver, revealing a notable decline. As of June 14, 2024, the spec positions have decreased from 56.4K to 51.7K. This marks a significant shift in market sentiment and investor behavior concerning the precious metal.The previous indicator, which had settled at 56.4K, reflected a more bullish stance from speculators in the silver market. The recent downturn to 51.7K suggests a cooling off period or increased cautiousness among traders. This reduction could be driven by various factors, including macroeconomic conditions, monetary policies, or fluctuations in related commodities like gold.Market analysts will be closely monitoring future CFTC updates to gauge whether this is a temporary dip or the beginning of a longer-term trend. Investors and stakeholders in the silver market will have to adjust their strategies accordingly in response to these latest figures.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com