According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), silver speculative net positions in the United States have shown a slight increase to 53.4K. This indicates that investors are slightly more bullish on the future price of silver compared to the previous recorded figure of 53.2K.The most recent data update was on 19 April 2024; however, specific dates for the occurrence of these events were not provided in the user’s message. It is important to note that speculative net positions can reflect investor sentiment and expectations regarding the price direction of silver in the market. Traders often analyze these positions to gauge market sentiment and potential price movements.Given the slight uptick in speculative net positions, market participants will continue to monitor future data releases to assess any significant shifts in investor sentiment towards silver in the US market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com