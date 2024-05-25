The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released updated data on May 24, 2024, revealing a slight increase in speculative net positions in the silver market. The latest figures indicate that speculative net positions have risen to 59.6K, up from the previous reading of 59.5K.This marginal uptick suggests that market players may be slightly more bullish on silver, potentially in response to broader economic indicators or shifts in market sentiment. The CFTC report is a closely watched barometer for traders and investors, providing insights into the demand and speculative interest in the precious metal.The near-stagnant movement from 59.5K to 59.6K could indicate a period of relative market stability, though stakeholders will continue to monitor upcoming data releases to gauge further trends. The next set of updates from the CFTC will likely shed more light on whether this is the beginning of a more significant movement or merely a temporary fluctuation in market positioning.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com