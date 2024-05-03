In the latest report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for soybeans in the United States have reached -162.3K. This significant decrease from the previous indicator of -154.6K indicates a growing bearish sentiment towards soybeans in the market.Investors and traders are closely monitoring these developments as they can impact the prices and trading strategies related to soybeans. The data, updated on 03 May 2024, sheds light on the current market sentiment and reflects the ongoing dynamics in the agricultural commodities sector.As the situation continues to evolve, market participants will be keeping a keen eye on how these speculative positions may influence the future trends and trading activities in the soybeans market in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com