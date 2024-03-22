The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative net positions for wheat in the United States have declined to -56.1K. This marks a decrease from the previous recorded figure of -53.8K, indicating a shift in market sentiment towards a more bearish outlook on wheat. The data was last updated on March 22, 2024, highlighting the most recent developments in the wheat market for investors and traders to assess and analyze. With speculators increasing their net short positions, it suggests a growing belief that wheat prices may face downward pressure in the near term. Stay tuned for further updates on how these market dynamics unfold.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com