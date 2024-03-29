According to the latest data update on March 29, 2024, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reported a decrease in the speculative net positions for wheat in the United States. The previous indicator had stopped at -56.1K but has now dropped further to -61.7K. This decline suggests that there has been a significant increase in bearish sentiment among speculators regarding the future price of wheat in the market.Speculative net positions are closely watched by investors and analysts as they provide insights into market sentiment and potential price trends. The decrease in speculative net positions for wheat indicates a pessimistic outlook on the commodity among market participants. Traders and investors will likely monitor these developments closely to gauge the potential impact on wheat prices in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com