The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a significant decrease in speculative net positions for wheat in the United States. The most recent indicator shows that the net positions have dropped to -62.9K, indicating a bearish sentiment among traders.This decline follows the previous indicator, which stood at -52.4K before it stopped. With the updated data coming in on 19 April 2024, market analysts will be closely monitoring the impact of these decreasing net positions on wheat prices and trading activity in the US commodities market. Stay tuned for more updates as the situation unfolds.