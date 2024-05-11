According to the latest data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions in the wheat market have shown improvement. The previous indicator had reached -24.5K and has now improved to -17.8K, signifying a shift in sentiment among traders. This update, effective as of May 10, 2024, indicates a more optimistic outlook on wheat futures in the United States.The CFTC reports on speculative net positions provide valuable insights into market sentiment and can influence future price movements. The recent improvement in net positions suggests that traders are becoming more bullish on wheat, possibly indicating expectations of higher prices ahead. Traders and investors will be closely monitoring these developments to make informed decisions amid evolving market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com