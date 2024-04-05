According to the latest data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on April 5, 2024, the speculative net positions for wheat in the United States have shown a slight improvement. The previous indicator had stopped at -61.7K and the most recent data now shows a decrease with a value of -60.3K. While the exact date of these changes is not specified, the recent update indicates a more positive sentiment among investors and speculators regarding wheat in the U.S. market.This development suggests that there may be a shift in confidence or strategy among market participants regarding wheat futures. It will be interesting to see how this trend evolves in the coming weeks and whether it will have any significant impact on wheat prices and market dynamics. The CFTC’s reports on speculative net positions provide valuable insights into market sentiment and can be useful for traders and analysts in making informed decisions about their positions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com