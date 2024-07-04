CGI (GIB) has revealed its acquisition of Celero’s credit union business, which services clients throughout Canada. This acquisition encompasses master services agreements covering managed services, core banking, digital banking, and related IT services. By acquiring these assets, CGI aims to enhance and expand its offerings to credit unions.This move includes the acquisition of a managed services business with over 90 credit unions and the formation of new partnerships with Credit Union Central of Manitoba, Alberta Central, and SaskCentral. The newly acquired business will be smoothly integrated into CGI’s current operations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com