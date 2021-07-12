Chainlink price sluggish as the market consolidates. LINK price squeezes on the Bollinger Bands to remain stuck between the 100-day SMA and $17.77 range. MACD confirms the market indecision with the possibility of a bullish breakout. Chainlink price opened the day in the green as most cryptocurrencies on major crypto brokers struggled to stay afloat. […] The post Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK Rises 1.5% as the Market Consolidates appeared first on Forex Crunch.
