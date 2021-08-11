Chainlink price up by almost 90% since July 20 low Crypto market still digesting the implications of new Infrastructure Bill Long term future for LINK continues to look bright The Chainlink price seems to be settling at the $24-$26 level before beginning its next big leg up. It has appreciated at a slower level than … Continued

The post Chainlink Price Prediction: Time To Buy LINK Before It Roars? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story