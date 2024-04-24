Chemed Corp. (CHE) has reported a rise in profits for its first quarter compared to the previous year, yet it has fallen short of Wall Street’s expectations. The company’s earnings amounted to $65.0 million or $4.24 per share, which is an increase from last year’s first quarter earnings of $54.1 million, or $3.58 per share.Despite this increase, Chemed Corp. failed to meet the average expectation of financial analysts who predicted the company’s earnings per share would reach $5.48, according to data from Thomson Reuters. These predictions usually do not account for extraordinary items.Further, Chemed Corp. experienced a 5.2% growth in the quarter’s revenue, going up from $560.2 million last year to $589.2 million this year.In summary, Chemed Corp.’s financial standing in the first quarter can be understood through the following key figures according to GAAP:- Earnings: $65.0 Million, up from $54.1 Million last year.- Earnings per Share (EPS): $4.24, up from $3.58 last year.- Revenue: $589.2 Million, up from $560.2 Million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com