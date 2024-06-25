In May, the Chicago Fed’s barometer for overall economic activity and related inflationary pressures in the United States experienced an uptick, marking the first increase in three months, according to survey results released on Tuesday.The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) rose to +0.18 in May, up from a revised -0.26 in April (previously reported as -0.23). This time last year, the index stood at -0.17.May’s figure is the highest since February’s +0.29. Of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index, three showed increases from April, with two categories contributing positively in May, as reported by the Chicago Fed. However, the three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, edged down to -0.09 in May from -0.05 in April.The CFNAI Diffusion Index, another three-month moving average, decreased to -0.16 in May from -0.13 in April. Among the 85 individual indicators, 48 contributed positively to the CFNAI in May, while 37 had a negative impact. Additionally, 54 indicators showed improvement from April to May, with 14 of these still contributing negatively. On the other hand, 29 indicators worsened compared to the previous month, and two remained unchanged. Notably, the production-related indicators’ contribution to the CFNAI rose to +0.23 in May from -0.15 in April.Conversely, the contribution from the sales, orders, and inventories category weakened to -0.02 in May, down from -0.01 in April.Employment-related indicators made a neutral contribution in May, a slight improvement from -0.05 in April.The personal consumption and housing category showed an improved contribution of -0.03 in May, compared to -0.06 in April.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com