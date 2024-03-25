The latest data from the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for the United States indicates a positive shift in economic activity in February 2024. After reaching -0.54 in January 2024, the index improved to 0.05 the following month. This change suggests an uptick in national economic activity during the period.The Chicago Fed National Activity Index is a monthly gauge that provides insights into overall economic activity and inflationary pressure. With the recent update on 25 March 2024, this positive change in the index indicates potential growth and increased economic momentum in the United States. Economists and analysts will be closely monitoring future developments to assess the impact on the overall economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com