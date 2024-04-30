The latest data on the Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the United States has shown a continued downturn in manufacturing activity for the month of April 2024. The indicator dropped to 37.9 from the previous month’s reading of 41.4, pointing towards a contraction in the sector. The Chicago PMI is a key economic indicator that reflects business conditions in the Chicago area, and its decline is a concerning signal for the broader US economy.The data, updated on April 30, 2024, underscores the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector, including supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, and slowing demand. Economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the impact on economic growth and employment. As the situation continues to evolve, efforts to support and revitalize the manufacturing industry will be crucial for sustaining the overall health of the US economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com