CHILE: Codelco's Profit From January To September Rises To US$ 1.6 Billion

Chilean state-owned mining company Codelco, the world’s leading copper producer, reported profits of US$ 1.614 billion in the first nine months of 2017.

With these results, Codelco exceeded the US$ 253 million target by more than six times and tripled the 2016 result of US$ 500 million.

The company was also in line with its output goal, producing 1.242 million tons of copper fines, and expects to exceed the 1,7 million tons target for this year.

“This is very meritorious considering that in the last four years the ore law has fallen by 10%, which means that we need to process 10% more ore to produce the same amount of copper,” said Nelson Pizarro, Codelco’s CEO.

