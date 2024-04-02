Chile’s Central Bank has announced a cut in interest rates from 7.25% to 6.5% in April 2024, marking a shift in monetary policy as the country’s economy shows signs of recovery. The decision comes after the previous interest rate had been kept stable at 7.25% since January 2024. The recent data update on 2 April 2024 indicates the Central Bank’s effort to stimulate economic growth and encourage borrowing and spending.With this move, Chile aims to support businesses and households by making borrowing more affordable, thus stimulating investment and consumption. The decision reflects a positive outlook on the country’s economic recovery and indicates the Central Bank’s readiness to adapt its policies to support growth. As Chile continues to navigate its way out of the economic challenges posed by the pandemic, this interest rate cut is seen as a strategic measure to boost economic activity and maintain stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com