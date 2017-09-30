CHILE: Industrial Output Posts 5.1% Annual Rise In August Boosted By Miners

Chile’s industrial output recorded a 5.1% rise in August on an annual basis, accelerating its growth momentum boosted by the mining sector activity, said the country’s statistics office.

In August, Chile’s industrial activity rose primarily due to the mining industry’ performance. The mining index increased 4.2% from June and 9.2% in 12 months, after seasonal adjustment, “exhibiting an improvement of activity in the short term,” said the country’s statistics office.

Meanwhile, the Electricity, Gas and Water Production Index had a 12-month increase of 4.5% in August, and rose by 1.3% from July, while the manufacturing sector production index rose by 1.4% in 12 months and 0.8% against the month before.

