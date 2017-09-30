CHILE: Unemployment Rate Falls To 6.6% Between June And August

Chile’s jobless rate fell to 6.6% between June and August, down 0.3 percentage point (pp) both from the quarter ended in July and from the same quarter in 2016, said the country’s statistics office.

The decline in the unemployment rate reflects a 2.3% annual increase in the number of employed people in the quarter until August, which rose faster than the total available workforce (+2.1%). Meanwhile, the number of jobless people decreased by 1.5%.

The participation increased by 0.2 pp, to 59.5%, while the employment rate rose by 0.3 percentage point, to 55.6%. In absolute terms, the number of working people totaled 8,257,590, while the unemployed were 587,340. Chilean workforce totaled 8,844,930 people between June and August.

