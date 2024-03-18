In exciting news for the Chilean economy, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Chile experienced a significant upturn in the fourth quarter of 2023. The latest data, updated on March 18, 2024, reveals that the GDP surged from 0.3% in the third quarter of 2023 to an impressive 0.7% in the fourth quarter of the same year. The comparison period, which is Quarter-over-Quarter, shows a notable improvement in economic performance in Chile.This growth in GDP indicates a positive momentum in the Chilean economy, reflecting increased economic activities and potential developments across various sectors. The country’s ability to surpass expectations and achieve a higher GDP growth rate in the final quarter of 2023 paints a promising picture for its economic outlook. As the world continues to navigate through various challenges, this surge in Chilean GDP serves as a beacon of hope and resilience in the global economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com