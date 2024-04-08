Chile’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown a slight decrease, reaching 0.5% in the latest month-over-month comparison period. The previous indicator was slightly higher at 0.6%. The data was last updated on April 8, 2024, reflecting the current state of the country’s core CPI. Core CPI is a key economic indicator that excludes volatile items such as food and energy, providing a more accurate measure of inflation trends. The slight decrease in Chile’s core CPI suggests relatively stable price levels in the country, which can impact consumer spending and overall economic performance. As Chile continues to monitor its inflation rates, analysts will be observing how this slight dip in core CPI may influence monetary policy decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com