Chile's latest economic data reveals a slowdown in the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) as it dropped to 0.3% in May 2024. This marks a decline from the previous month's figure of 0.5%. The month-over-month comparison indicates a shift in the country's inflation rate from the previous period leading up to May. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is a key indicator closely monitored by policymakers and analysts to gauge underlying inflation trends. The update on May 8, 2024, highlights the evolving economic landscape in Chile, providing valuable insights for decision-makers and market participants tracking the country's economic performance.