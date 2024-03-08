Chile’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February 2024 revealed a slight decrease compared to the previous month. The latest data, updated on March 8, 2024, shows that the CPI reached 0.6% in February, down from 0.7% in January 2024. The comparison, which is month-over-month, indicates a decrease in the inflation rate for the country during this period.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and reflects the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services over time. While the decrease may suggest a moderation in price levels, economists will continue to monitor future CPI reports to assess the overall trend and its implications for the Chilean economy. Stay tuned for more updates on Chile’s economic performance and inflation dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com