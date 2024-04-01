In a recent update on Chile’s economic performance, data from February 2024 shows a significant surge in economic activity by 4.5%. This growth outperformed the previous month, January 2024, which saw a 2.5% increase before the indicator paused. The comparison, done on a year-over-year basis, indicates a strong improvement in economic activity in Chile when compared to the same time last year.This uptick in economic activity in February 2024 could be a positive sign for the country’s economy, pointing towards potential growth and stability in various sectors. With the latest data being updated on 1st April 2024, Chile’s economic trajectory seems promising as they continue to recover and expand their economic activities.Investors and analysts will be closely watching further developments in Chile’s economy to assess the impact of this growth and to understand the potential opportunities it may present for businesses and markets both domestically and internationally.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com