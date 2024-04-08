Chile’s export sector has witnessed a remarkable surge, with the latest data showing exports reaching a record high of $7.952 billion. This substantial increase from the previous indicator, which was at $7.554 billion, signifies a strong upward trend in the country’s export performance. The data was last updated on April 8, 2024, indicating the recent growth in Chile’s exports. This positive development is a promising sign for the Chilean economy, highlighting the competitiveness of its export products in the global market. As Chile continues to capitalize on its export potential, this record-breaking figure is a testament to the country’s resilience and strength in international trade.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com