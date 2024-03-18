Chile’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) experienced a significant increase in the last quarter of 2023, reaching an impressive 7.4%. This surge marks a substantial jump from the previous quarter, where the GDP stood at 0.6% in the third quarter of the same year. The data was updated on March 18, 2024, showcasing a robust economic performance for Chile during this period.The comparison period specified for this remarkable growth is Year-over-Year, highlighting the substantial improvement in Chile’s economic indicators when compared to the same quarter in the previous year. This surge in GDP indicates a positive economic outlook for Chile and reflects potential opportunities for further growth and development in the country’s economy. As Chile continues to show resilience in the face of global economic challenges, this uptick in GDP sets a promising tone for the nation’s financial future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com