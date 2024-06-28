Santiago de Chile, June 28, 2024 — Retail sales in Chile displayed a marked deceleration in growth in May 2024. According to the latest data, the retail sales growth rate stood at 1.5% year-over-year, a significant drop from the 3.6% growth rate recorded in the previous month, April 2024. This data comparison shows a slowdown when comparing both periods to their respective months a year ago.The sharp decline in retail sales growth could be indicative of changing consumer behavior or broader economic challenges facing the Chilean economy. Despite efforts to boost consumer spending, the latest figures suggest that growth momentum has softened as May’s rate more than halved from the preceding month’s 3.6%.Analysts and policymakers will closely scrutinize these results as they evaluate the underlying reasons for the slowdown and consider necessary measures to stimulate the retail sector. The updated figures, released on June 28, 2024, provide a crucial insight into consumer spending patterns and their potential impact on the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com