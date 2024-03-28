Chile’s retail sector has shown strength with a significant increase in sales, as the latest data reveals a growth of 3.9% compared to the previous year. The previous indicator had shown a growth of 1.8%, indicating a notable improvement in consumer spending in the country. The data was updated on 28 March 2024, highlighting the recent positive performance of Chile’s retail market.The Year-over-Year comparison underscores the resilience and expansion of Chile’s retail sector, showcasing a steady increase in sales over the past year. This growth in retail sales signifies a positive trend in consumer confidence and economic activity within the country. As Chile’s retail industry continues to thrive, experts are optimistic about the overall economic outlook and consumer spending behavior in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com