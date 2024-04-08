Chile’s trade balance showed significant growth in March 2024, with the indicator reaching 1.77 billion, up from 1.52 billion in February 2024. This positive change indicates a strengthening of the country’s trade position on the global stage. The data, which was updated on 8 April 2024, highlights the resilience of Chile’s economy despite global economic uncertainties. The increase in the trade balance can be attributed to various factors such as rising exports or reduced imports, signaling good news for the country’s economic outlook. Chile continues to position itself as a key player in international trade, showcasing its ability to adapt and thrive in the ever-changing global market landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com