China Consumer Prices Climb 3.0% On Year In September

Consumer prices in China were up 3.0 percent on year in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for 2.9 percent and was up from 2.8 percent in August.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.9 percent – accelerating from 0.7 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices contracted 1.2 percent on year, matching expectations following the 0.8 percent decline a month earlier.

