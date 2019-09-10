Consumer prices in China were up 2.8 percent on year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday – unchanged from the July reading but above forecasts for an increase of 2.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.7 percent – accelerating from 0.4 percent a month earlier.
The bureau also said that producer prices declined 0.8 percent on year versus expectations for a contraction of 0.9 percent following the 0.3 percent drop in the previous month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- China Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% On Year In August - September 9, 2019
- *China CPI +2.8% On Year In August; PPI -0.8% On Year - September 9, 2019
- New Zealand August Credit Card Spending Rises 1.3% - September 9, 2019