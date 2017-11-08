China CPI Climbs To 1.9% In October

Consumer prices in China were up 1.9 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for 1.8 percent and was up from 1.6 percent in September.

On a monthly basis, inflation gained 0.1 percent after rising 0.5 percent a month earlier.

The bureau also said that producer prices advanced an annual 6.9 percent – unchanged from the previous month but topping forecasts for 6.6 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com