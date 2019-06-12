China CPI Climbs To 2.7% In May

Consumer prices in China were up 2.7 percent on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was in line with expectations and up from 2.5 percent in April.

The bureau also said that producer prices advanced an annual 0.6 percent – again matching forecasts and down from 0.9 percent in the previous month.

