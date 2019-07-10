China CPI Steady At 2.7% On Year In June

Consumer prices in China were up 2.7 percent on year in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday – in line with expectations and unchanged from the May reading.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were down 0.1 percent following the flat reading a month earlier.

The bureau also said that producer prices were flat on year in June. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

