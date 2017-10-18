China Data Deluge Due On Thursday

China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Thursday, headlining a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q3 figures for GDP, plus September numbers for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.

GDP is expected to rise 1.7 percent on quarter and 6.8 percent on year after adding 1.7 percent on quarter and 6.9 percent on year in the three months prior.

Industrial production is expected to add 6.4 percent on year after rising 6.0 percent in August. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 10.2 percent, up from 10.1 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 7.7 percent, down from 7.8 percent a month earlier.

The Bank of Korea will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

Japan will provide August numbers for its all industry activity index, plus September figures for imports, exports and trade balance.

The all industry activity index is expected to add 0.2 percent on month after dipping 0.1 percent in July. Imports are tipped to climbed 14.7 percent on year after gaining 15.2 percent in August. Exports are called higher by 15.0 percent, slowing from 18.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is called at 559.8 billion yen, up from 113.6 billion yen a month earlier.

Australia will see September data for unemployment, plus Q3 numbers for business confidence from NAB.

The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 5.6 percent, with the addition of 15,000 jobs following the gain of 54,200 in August. The NAB index score in Q2 was 7.0.

Hong Kong will release unemployment numbers for September; in August, the jobless rate came in at 3.1 percent.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 4.50 percent.

