China is slated to release a series of key economic data on Monday, setting the stage for an otherwise quiet day in Asia-Pacific economic activities. The forthcoming reports will include statistics for May on house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment.In April, house prices experienced a 3.1% year-on-year decline. Conversely, fixed asset investment saw a 4.2% increase, industrial production expanded by 6.7%, retail sales grew by 2.3%, and the unemployment rate stood at 5.0%.Japan is also set to release April data for core machinery orders. In March, these orders had risen by 2.9% month-on-month and 2.7% year-on-year.Lastly, markets in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia will be closed on Monday in observance of Eid-ul-Adha. Malaysia and Singapore will resume trading on Tuesday, while Indonesia will remain closed until Wednesday.