China is poised to unveil a series of critical economic indicators on Friday, marking a significant day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The data set to be released includes April statistics for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, and unemployment rates.Industrial production is anticipated to grow by 5.4% year-on-year, up from 4.5% in March. Retail sales are projected to increase by 3.9% annually, compared to 3.1% in the prior month. Fixed Asset Investment (FAI) is expected to edge up to 4.6% from 4.5%, while the unemployment rate is forecasted to remain stable at 5.2%.New Zealand will announce its Q1 producer price index figures. Input prices are projected to rise by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, down from 0.9% in the previous quarter. Output prices are expected to increase by 0.5% compared to a 0.7% rise in the last quarter.Singapore is set to reveal April figures for non-oil domestic exports (NODX). In March, NODX fell by 8.4% month-on-month and 20.7% year-on-year, resulting in a trade surplus of SGD4.657 billion.Malaysia will publish its Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) and current account numbers. Previously, GDP grew by 3.0% year-on-year, and the current account surplus was NYR0.25 billion.Lastly, Hong Kong will release its Q1 GDP data, with forecasts predicting a 2.3% quarterly rise and a 2.7% annual growth. This follows a 0.4% quarterly increase and a 4.3% annual gain in the previous quarter.