China Data On Tap For Monday

China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q3 figures for gross domestic product and September numbers for industrial production, retail sales, unemployment and fixed asset investment.

GDP is expected to rise 3.2 percent on quarter and 5.2 percent on year after gaining 11.5 percent on quarter and 3.2 percent on year in the three months prior. Industrial production is tipped to rise 5.8 percent on year, up from 5.6 percent in August.

Retail sales are called higher by 1.8 percent on year, up from 0.5 percent in the previous month. FAI is expected to add 0.8 percent on year after slipping 0.3 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate in August was 5.6 percent.

The Philippines will provide August numbers for producer prices; in July, prices were down 3.3 percent on year.

Japan will release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are predicted to have plummeted 21.4 percent on year after sinking 20.8 percent in August. Exports are called lower by an annual 2.4 percent after tumbling 14.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 989.8 billion yen, up from 248.3 billion yen a month earlier.

New Zealand will see September results for the services PMI from BusinessNZ; in August, the index score was 46.9.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from the bank’s monetary policy meeting on October 6. At the meeting, retained its benchmark interest rate at the record low 0.25 percent and also decided to maintain cash rate and the targeted yield on three-year government bonds of 25 basis points.

