Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / China Data On Tap For Thursday

China Data On Tap For Thursday

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Thursday, headlining a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q2 figures for gross domestic product and June numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

GDP is predicted to expand 1.2 percent on quarter and 8.1 percent on year after rising 0.6 percent on quarter and 18.3 percent on year in the three months prior.

Industrial production is tipped to gain 7.8 percent on year, slowing from 8.8 percent in May. Retail sales are expected to jump an annual 11.0 percent, down from 12.4 percent in the previous month. FAI is expected to gain 12.1 percent on year after rising 15.4 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate in May was 5.0 percent.

Australia will see June figures for unemployment, with forecasts suggesting a jobless rate of 5.0 percent and the addition of 30,000 jobs. In May, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent with the addition of 115,200 jobs. The participation rate is pegged at 66.3 percent, up from 66.2 percent in May.

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 0.50 percent.

Indonesia will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surge 51.35 percent, down from 68.68 percent in May. Exports care called higher by 49.9 percent on year, slowing from 58.76 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of $2.23 billion, down from $2.37 billion a month earlier.

Japan will see May figures for its tertiary industry index; in April, the index was down 0.7 percent on month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.