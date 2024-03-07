China’s export sector experienced faster growth in the early months of 2024, according to official figures released on Thursday.Exports saw a yearly increase of 7.1 percent in the period from January to February, following a 2.3 percent rise in December. This exceeded expectations, as shipments were initially anticipated to increase by 1.9 percent.Imports also increased, moving from 0.2 percent to an impressive 3.5 percent, surpassing economists’ projections of 1.5 percent growth.The trade balance for the period from January to February indicated a surplus of $125.16 billion, significantly exceeding the forecasted $103.7 billion surplus.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com