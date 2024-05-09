According to the customs office report released on Thursday, China’s exports in April bounced back more robustly than anticipated based on a lower comparison base. The yearly growth rate in exports for April was 1.5%, outrunning the projected increase of 1.0%. This rebound marked a significant turnaround from the 7.5% decline reported in March.Furthermore, annual imports also climbed more than expected, registering an increase of 8.4%, which exceeded economists’ prediction of 5.4%. These figures brought the trade surplus for April to $72.4 billion. However, this surplus fell short of the forecasted level of $81.4 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com