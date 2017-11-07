China Exports Rise Less Than Expected In October

China’s exports increased at a slower-than-expected pace in October, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Wednesday.

In dollar terms, exports climbed 6.9 percent year-over-year in October, slightly below economists’ forecast for an increase of 7.1 percent.

At the same time, imports surged 17.2 percent in October from a year ago, faster than the expected growth of 17.0 percent.

The trade surplus totaled $38.2 billion in October versus the expected surplus of $39.1 billion.

