China Exports Surge More Than Forecast

China’s exports grew at a faster-than-expected pace in November, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Friday.

In dollar terms, exports advanced 12.3 percent year-over-year in November, well above the 5.9 percent rise economists had forecast.

Imports surged 17.7 percent in November from a year ago, faster than the expected growth of 13.0 percent.

The trade surplus totaled $40.21 billion in November versus the expected surplus of $35.0 billion.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com