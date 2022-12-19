China will on Monday release November numbers for foreign direct investment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, FDI was up 14.4 percent on year.

Australia will see October figures for job advertisements; in September, job ads were down 0.5 percent on month.

New Zealand will see Q4 numbers for the West Consumer Confidence Index and November figures for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ. The consumer confidence index had a score of 87.6 in Q3, while the services index came in at 57.4 in October.

