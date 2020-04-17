China GDP Data On Tap For Friday

China will on Friday release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Hurt by the Covid-19 virus, GDP is expected to shrink 9.8 percent on quarter and 6.0 percent on year after rising 1.5 percent on quarter and 6.0 percent on year in the three months prior.

China also will see March figures for retail sales, industrial production, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

Retail sales are tipped to fall 10.0 percent on year, while industrial production is expected to lose 5.8 percent on year and FAI is tipped to slide an annual 15.0 percent.

Japan will see final February numbers for industrial production; the previous reading suggested a gain of 0.4 percent on month and a drop of 4.7 percent on year.

Japan also will see February figures for its tertiary industry index, with forecasts calling for a drop of 0.6 percent on month following the 0.8 percent gain in January.

Singapore will release March data for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were worth SGD39.48 billion and exports were at SGD40.82 billion for a trade surplus of SGD1.34 billion.

