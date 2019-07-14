China GDP Data On Tap For Monday

China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as June figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, new home prices and unemployment.

GDP is expected to rise 1.5 percent on quarter and 6.2 percent on year after gaining 1.4 percent on quarter and 6.4 percent on year in the three months prior.

Industrial production is expected to add 5.2 percent on year, up from 5.0 percent in May. Retail sales are tipped to gain 8.5 percent, down from 8.5 percent in the previous month. FAI is called steady at 5.6 percent. New home prices rose 0.71 percent in May, while the jobless rate was 5.0 percent.

New Zealand will see June results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in May, the index score was 53.6.

Indonesia will release June trade data; in May, imports were worth $14.53 billion and exports were at $14.74 billion for a trade surplus of $0.21 billion.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Marine Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

