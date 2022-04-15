China House Price Data Due On Friday

China will on Friday release March figures for its house price index, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, house prices were up 2.0 percent on year.
Finally, several of the regional markets are closed for Good Friday, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia – while Thailand remains shuttered for the Songkran Festival.
